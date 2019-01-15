Antoine Fuqua

Black History Month 2019: Antoine Fuqua (PHOTOS)

Posted January 15, 2019

1. Rome photocall for the ‘The Equalizer’

Rome photocall for the 'The Equalizer' Source:WENN

Rome photocall for the ‘The Equalizer’ at Hotel De Russie

2. 73rd Venice Film Festival

73rd Venice Film Festival Source:WENN

73rd Venice Film Festival – ‘The Magnificent Seven’ – Photocall

3. 73rd Venice Film Festival ‘The Magnificent Seven’ – Arrivals

73rd Venice Film Festival 'The Magnificent Seven' - Arrivals Source:WENN

73rd Venice Film Festival ‘The Magnificent Seven’ – Arrivals posed,red carpet

4. 73rd Venice Film Festival

73rd Venice Film Festival Source:WENN

73rd Venice Film Festival – ‘The Magnificent Seven’ – Premiere mostra del cinema di venezia 2016

5. 73rd Venice Film Festival

73rd Venice Film Festival Source:WENN

73rd Venice Film Festival – ‘The Magnificent Seven’ – Premiere mostra del cinema di venezia 2016

6. ‘Inferno’ Los Angeles Premiere

'Inferno' Los Angeles Premiere Source:WENN

‘Inferno’ Los Angeles Premiere held at the DGA Theatre movie,film,entertainment,hollywood,red carpet,arrivals,inferno l.a. premiere,directors guild of america

7. ‘The Equalizer 2’ photocall in Berlin

'The Equalizer 2' photocall in Berlin Source:WENN

‘The Equalizer 2’ photocall in Berlin

8. Ringside At ‘Mayweather VS Pacquiao’ Presented By SHOWTIME PPV And HBO PPV

Ringside At 'Mayweather VS Pacquiao' Presented By SHOWTIME PPV And HBO PPV Source:Getty

LAS VEGAS, NV – MAY 02: (L-R) Actor Jake Gyllenhaal, director Antoine Fuqua and Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos pose ringside At ‘Mayweather VS Pacquiao’ presented by SHOWTIME PPV And HBO PPV at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 2, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for SHOWTIME) celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,portrait,actor,sport,film director,content,nevada,las vegas,boxing,chief,netflix,officer,antoine fuqua,mgm grand garden arena,jake gyllenhaal,presented by,2015,ringside,ted,maypac,mayweather vs pacquiao,showtime ppv,pacquiaomayweather,mayweatherpacquiao,hbo ppv,sarandos,ted sarandos

9. SHOWTIME And HBO VIP Pre-Fight Party For ‘Mayweather VS Pacquiao’

SHOWTIME And HBO VIP Pre-Fight Party For 'Mayweather VS Pacquiao' Source:Getty

LAS VEGAS, NV – MAY 02: Director Antoine Fuqua and actor Jake Gyllenhaal attend the SHOWTIME And HBO VIP Pre-Fight Party for ‘Mayweather VS Pacquiao’ at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on May 2, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for SHOWTIME) vertical,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,party – social event,usa,topix,bestof,actor,sport,film director,nevada,las vegas,casino,mgm grand las vegas,showtime,antoine fuqua,jake gyllenhaal,2015,maypac,mayweather vs pacquiao,hbo vip pre-fight

10. AFI FEST 2015 Presented By Audi Centerpiece Gala Premiere Of Columbia Pictures’ ‘Concussion’ – Arrivals

AFI FEST 2015 Presented By Audi Centerpiece Gala Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' 'Concussion' - Arrivals Source:Getty

HOLLYWOOD, CA – NOVEMBER 10: Director Antoine Fuqua attends AFI FEST 2015 presented By Audi Centerpiece Gala Premiere of Columbia Pictures’ ‘Concussion’ at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 10, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Vincent Sandoval/WireImage) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,film industry,headshot,film,smiling,california,city of los angeles,hollywood – california,film director,premiere,film premiere,mann theaters,red carpet event,picture,audi,afi fest,columbia,antoine fuqua,presented by,2015,tcl chinese theatre,centerpiece,concussion – 2015 film

11. Antoine Fuqua

Antoine Fuqua Source:Sony Pictures

Pictures sent via email denzel washington

12. ‘Shooter ‘ Los Angeles Premiere – Arrivals

'Shooter ' Los Angeles Premiere - Arrivals Source:Getty

Antoine Fuqua, director and Lela Rochon during ‘Shooter ‘ Los Angeles Premiere – Arrivals at Village Mann Theater in Westwood, California, United States. (Photo by Barry King/WireImage) arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,arrival,film industry,california,city of los angeles,film director,premiere,film premiere,westwood neighborhood – los angeles,mann theaters,village,gun,lela rochon,antoine fuqua

