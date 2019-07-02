She Represents: Jazze Interviews Alana Jackson The Founder Of AMS Consulting!

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Alana Jackson is a senior multi-faceted project management expert, with a decade of experience shaping infrastructures of government projects to solutions for brands such as Allstate, Uber and Lyft. She has a proven ability to refine processes that enable leaders to focus on key goals such as positive cash flow to implementing marketing tactics and technologies. Her experience overseeing results in streamlining such nuances, has fostered a desire for empowering emerging businesses with the tools to structure their business for growth. Her professional prowess includes business strategy, financial auditing, operations, scrum mastery, and agile coaching.

Alana is dedicated to arming leaders with tools for success and sharing her knowledge with those on their journey to building successful organizations. She holds a Bachelors of Business Administration-Finance from the University of Texas at Arlington and is currently obtaining a Masters (MBA) in Management Information Systems at Texas A&M.

Alana has several industry leading certifications including:

• PMP, Project Manager Practitioner, PMI

• PMI-ACP, Agile Certified Practitioner

• SA, Certified SAFe® 4 Agilist

• CSM, Certified Scrum Master

• CSPO, Certified Scrum Product Owner

• SSGBC, Six Sigma Green Belt Certified

• CBA, Certified Business Systems Analyst, IIBA

• FLMI, Fellows Life Management Institute

Alana is a wife of 8 years and has 2 wonderful children. She sits on the board of directors for a national nonprofit organization and serves as an advisor to her husbands business.

AMS Consulting Agency offers business coaching, planning, and financial services designed to streamline organizations for revenue growth. They listen to understand each organizations vision and creates unique plans that allow companies to focus on reaching their business goals.

