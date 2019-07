While Joseline Hernandez and Rich the Kid owe major money, only one of them seems to have it.

Joseline Hernandez might need to downgrade apartments, because her landlord wants her out of her 2-bedroom apartment.

And Rich the Kid…well he’s living up to his name and coming out of major cash in child support to his ex-wife.

lilD and Jennifer from Bossip have the news Mondays at 10:35 am! Check it out below:

Also On 97.9 The Beat: