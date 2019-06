Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Check out the Sauce Walka lord him self fresh out the pin and ready to count his Benjamins. CEO alert goes off after a buisiness trip in New York goes a little left. Press play for more of a insight to the situation.

P-skillz (@PskillzFlow)