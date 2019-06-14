The #DeeList: Top 5 Things That Could Ruin Your Friday

Happy Friday! I want you to enjoy your weekend, so I’m going to give you some things to avoid today.

5. You Lock Your Keys in Your Car

Sure, Triple A or a locksmith will come and get you right, hopefully. But…they’re definitely starting Happy Hour without you.

4. You Get Called in on Your Day Off

Shout out to extra money, but no extra fun for you, my friend. You better confirm your plans NOW, then turn your phone off and tell your job you lost it and it magically popped up Monday morning.

3. You Catch Bae Cheating

He just doesn’t know you had plans to get drunk and let him have his way with you. But clearly he has a backup plan, and you’ll be having your way…with yourself.

2. You Miss Your Flight

After your girls finally convinced you to take a well-deserved mini vacay, you spent too long packing and thought you could get through TSA at DFW Airport in 15 minutes. Welp, tell them to FaceTime you.

1. You Crack the Screen on Your Phone

You’ve been avoiding that man all week; now you don’t know if it’s him calling, or your girls to go kick it. Looks like you’re in for the weekend. Get a phone case.

