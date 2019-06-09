CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

“I’m A Father First Organization” is Keeping Teens Safe By Keeping Them Busy for these 79 days of summer!

1 reads
Leave a comment

Last summer there where a slew of teen shootings in metro Atlanta. These unfortunate events spawned the community to leap into action to stop any further any senseless violence and loss. (See Reec of Hot 107.9 on 11 Alive Talking about 2018 Teen Violence Prevention). 

This year several organizations have banded together to be proactive in their approach to keep our communities teens safe this summer and prevent families from dealing with the tragedy that last years summer presented. This initiative has been dubbed #Project79, and the collaborative is spearheaded by Keith A. Lewis, Founder of I’m a father First Foundation.

Through strategic partnerships with businesses, non profits, community leaders and venues, Project 79 will offer daily activities, job opportunities and mentors for teens, mainly young black boys and men. These initiatives will range from seminars, group  Stone Mountain climbs and even a water gun fight! Here are a few upcoming events!

“I’m A Father First Organization” is Keeping Teens Safe By Keeping Them Busy for these 79 days of summer! was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Black-Owned Barbershop Pays Off Debt For Students In…
 3 hours ago
06.09.19
Chicago Twins Named Co-Valedictorians Of Their High School
 4 hours ago
06.09.19
“I’m A Father First Organization” is Keeping Teens…
 7 hours ago
06.09.19
Camille A. Brown Is The First Black Woman…
 1 day ago
06.09.19
Philadelphia Eagles Sign Carson Wentz To $128 Million…
 3 days ago
06.07.19
Woman Received Death Threats After Interaction With Jay-Z…
 3 days ago
06.07.19
11 items
Then & Now: Brian McKnight Over The Years…
 4 days ago
06.06.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Recap: Mimi Really Thought Bringing Pooh To…
 6 days ago
06.04.19
8 items
#BlackMusicMonth: A Look At 8 Pioneers Of Black…
 6 days ago
06.06.19
Quanell X Reveals Shocking Details About Maleah Davis…
 6 days ago
06.03.19
15 items
Black Men Who’ve Aged Like Fine Wine [PHOTOS]
 6 days ago
06.06.19
‘Central Park Five’ Exonoree Raymond Santana Supports The…
 6 days ago
06.04.19
‘You Next’ Project Illustrates The Impact And Influence…
 1 week ago
06.03.19
High School Graduate Who Received 139 College Acceptance…
 1 week ago
06.03.19
Yale University Elects First Black Student Body President
 1 week ago
06.03.19
Lonnie G. Bunch III Makes History As Smithsonian’s…
 1 week ago
06.03.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close