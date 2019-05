Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

The wait is over and the anthem has officially made its way onto your timeline. Lil Yachty-breaks the news lyrically and literally withing the intro. Now press play and learn a few tips & tricks courtesy of the Florida coast culture. YoungMiami305 held it down sure enough. The Girl Code Ep has just been stamped.

P-skillz @PskillzFlow