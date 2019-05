Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

Dj Khaled is playing zero games with the hip hop culture. Capturing two of the hottest names in the game in one video #Epic vs #Crucial. Meek Mill, & Lil Baby brought the bars to church. Press play to watch the new “Weather The Storm visuals” from the new Father Of Asahd project.

P-skillz (@PskillzFlow)