Beyoncé’s #BeforeILetGo Challenge – Dallas Edition

Red carpet celebrity Arrivals for TIDAL X: 1015 concert

Source: Getty

Ok I have to admit I’m obsessed with Beyoncé’s new song, “Before I Let Go” not only does it make me excited about the start of Summer, it’s the perfect song for BBQ’s, pool parties & family reunions. One go-to family-owned hotspot took advantage of Beyoncé’s #BeforeILetGo challenge to highlight one of Dallas’ food staples and show how Texas girls do it best!! Beyonce herself loved the ladies’ moves so much she posted it on her IG stories. S/O to @niapsspain you did that girl!!!

Source: Instagram.com/niaspsspain

-Kiki J

8 Of Beyonce’s Dancers You Should Be Following On Instagram — Like Now
