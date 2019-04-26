Beyonce Back At It Again ??

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

Beyonce aka Queen B is Back At It Again. Homecoming edition via Grambling State University by way of Indigo California. Welcome to BeyChella aka Gram Chella according to the video. Press play and witness the litness of global icon with a globally recognized Historically Black University band in Louisiana off of Interstae 20. Press play and see how much love Adidas & Bey showed the World Fame Tiger Marching Band .

P-skillz (@PskillzFlow)