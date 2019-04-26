CLOSE
Beyonce Back At It Again ??

Beyonce aka Queen B is Back At It Again. Homecoming edition via Grambling State University by way of Indigo California. Welcome to BeyChella aka Gram Chella according to the video. Press play and witness the litness of global icon with a globally recognized Historically Black University band  in Louisiana off of Interstae 20. Press play and see how much love Adidas & Bey showed the World Fame Tiger Marching Band . 

Black History Month 2019: Master P (PHOTOS)
Lifetime Television's 'Megachurch Murder' Premiere Screening
Beychella , Beyoce , Grambling State University , News on the Net , World Famed Tiger Marching Band

