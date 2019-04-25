CLOSE
National News
Gov. Hogan Calling On Mayor Pugh To Resign

GOP MD Governor Larry Hogan Speaks In NH As He Mulls Presidential Run

Source: Scott Eisen / Getty

Hours after the FBI conducted search raids on properties owned by Mayor Catherine Pugh and City Hall, Maryland’s Governor Larry Hogan is speaking out.

He’s calling on Pugh to resign. Read his statement below:

On April 1, I directed the state prosecutor to investigate the disturbing allegations surrounding Mayor Catherine Pugh’s questionable financial dealings with the University of Maryland Medical System. Today, federal law enforcement agents are raiding Baltimore’s City Hall, the homes of Mayor Catherine Pugh and the office of her attorney.

“Now more than ever, Baltimore City needs strong and responsible leadership. Mayor Pugh has lost the public trust. She is clearly not fit to lead.

“For the good of the city, Mayor Pugh must resign.”

City Councilman Brandon Scott shares his sentiment. In a statement, he says  “Shortly after 7 a.m. this morning, I was notified that the FBI was conducting raids at the home of Mayor Pugh and her office at City Hall. Mayor Pugh should resign immediately. Baltimore needs to move forward and heal from this embarrassment. Baltimore is a great and resilient city, but we can’t waste anymore time on this issue. There are many important issues in front of us that require the complete attention of a full-time mayor. Our focus must continue to be fighting crime and improving the schools in our city.”

Mayor Catherine Pugh has not issued a comment on Thursday morning’s raids.

