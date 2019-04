Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Looks like Rich The Kid took a shopping spree to Nipsey Hussle‘s store . Press play for a inside peek at the store’s current status. Then check out why Airport security stopped Rich and friend while pre boarding a flight.

P-skillz (@PskillzFlow)