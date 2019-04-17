CLOSE
Is Britney Spears Being Held in a Mental Health Facility Against Her Will?

Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' 'Smurfs 2' - Arrivals

Source: Jason Merritt / Getty

Earlier this month, news broke that Britney Spears checked herself into a mental health institution, but according to Newsweek, that may not be true.

From Newsweek:

Britney’s Gram Podcast hosts Barbara Grey and Tess Barker claimed Spears’s conservatorship, money and health, could be reasons why Spears was checked into a facility without her approval. Legally, it’s a possibility that Spears’s father, Jamie Spears, has ordered his daughter to get help even if she wasn’t initially receptive. Spears has been legally confined to a conservatorship since 2008, though she has tried to fight it, and was found mentally unfit to hire a lawyer, according to Britney’s Gram podcast.

The voicemail from the anonymous person claimed Spears was not taking her medication, which caused her father to pull his support from her Domination Las Vegas residency. The show was canceled in the first week of January, Spears announcing she was heartbroken but had to take time for her father’s deteriorating health. Spears seemingly broke another giant rule: she’s not allowed to drive a car under her conservatorship, but was seen driving with boyfriend Sam Asghari. The unnamed caller claimed he had quit Britney’s team two weeks prior, and his identity was said to be confirmed by Grey and Barker.

If you don’t know what a conservatorship is, it’s a guardian appointed by a judge to manage the financial affairs and/or daily life of a person may be mentally or physically ill or of old age.

A #FreeBritney hashtag is now trending on Twitter. But, Spears and team, Sam Asghari, Jamie Lynn Spears and Kevin Federline have not confirmed any of the claims made by the Britney’s Gram podcast.

12 photos Launch gallery

