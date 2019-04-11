CLOSE
Kruz Newz: New York City Looks to Ban Marijuana Testing for Job Applicants

New York City employers will not be allowed to require job candidates to submit to marijuana drug testing under a bill approved by the City Council, which passed on a 41-4 vote.  Certain job will not be included in this bill like all workers on construction sites, police officers, jobs requiring a commercial driver’s license; and employees who work with children, medical patients, or people with disabilities.

