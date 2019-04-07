Kodak Black Is In Trouble Trouble

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

Kodak Black apologizes to Lauren London & “dude” after a mass number of fans calls him out for being disrespectful to the whole situation . A couple days ago Kodak was seen on a social media referring to Lauren as “that baby” and that she was a “whole widow out here.” He went on to say he was willing to give her a year of “crying and s***” before making a move on her. Even in the apology video above, he didn’t use Nipsey’s name he said “dude”.

P-skillz (@PskillzFlow)