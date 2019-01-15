prince

Black History Month 2019: Prince (PHOTOS)

Posted January 15, 2019

1. Prince Live On Stage

Prince Live On Stage Source:Getty

American singer-songwriter and musician, Prince (1958-2016) performs on stage on the Hit N Run-Parade Tour at Wembley Arena, London in August 1986. (Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images) color image,photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,musician,adult,adults only,music,uk,london – england,concert,performance,one man only,men,1980-1989,archival,prince – musician,pop musician,singer-songwriter,wembley arena,stage – performance space

2. Prince’s Home

Prince's Home Source:Dave Alsup, Madison Park and Emily Smith

Prince’s Home prince’s home

3. Prince’s Home

Prince's Home Source:Dave Alsup, Madison Park and Emily Smith

Prince’s Home prince’s home

4. Prince At The Palladium

Prince At The Palladium Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES – JULY 26 : Singer song-writer and musician Prince performs at the Hollywood Palace to promote the opening of his film ‘Purple Rain’ on July 26, 1985 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sherry Rayn Barnett /Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,musician,usa,topix,bestof,waist up,music,performance,singer,california,city of los angeles,1980-1989,archival,incidental people,prince – musician

5. Prince’s Home

Prince's Home Source:Dave Alsup, Madison Park and Emily Smith

Prince’s Home prince’s home

6. Prince

Prince Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES – CIRCA 1985: Prince performs in concert circa 1985 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) prince

7. Prince’s Home

Prince's Home Source:Dave Alsup, Madison Park and Emily Smith

Prince’s Home prince’s home

8. Photo of PRINCE

Photo of PRINCE Source:Getty

UNITED STATES – SEPTEMBER 13: RITZ CLUB Photo of PRINCE, Prince performing on stage – Purple Rain Tour (Photo by Richard E. Aaron/Redferns) people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,new york city,music,performance,1980-1989,club,archival,purple,prince – musician,popular music tour,rain,ritz,stage – performance space

9. Prince’s Home

Prince's Home Source:Dave Alsup, Madison Park and Emily Smith

Prince’s Home prince’s home

10. Prince & 3RDEYEGIRL – Live at Warner Theatre

Prince & 3RDEYEGIRL - Live at Warner Theatre Source:Getty

WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 14: (Exclusive Coverage) Prince performs onstage at Warner Theatre on June 14, 2015 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Karrah Kobus/NPG Records via Getty Images) arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,topix,bestof,music,performance,washington dc,prince,warner theater,2015,feedrouted_global

11. Prince’s Home

Prince's Home Source:Dave Alsup, Madison Park and Emily Smith

Prince’s Home prince’s home

