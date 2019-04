Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

Juvenile and Birdman are officially back on good terms, and back to the money literally. New Music, money splits, and Lil Wayne are all up for topic with Wendy Williams. Press play to find out 9 facts you never knew about Cash Money Records.

P-skillz (@PskillzFlow)