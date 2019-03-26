CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Report: Deal Reached in Jussie Smollett Case, Charges Dropped

807 reads
Leave a comment
Jussie Smollett

Source: Tommaso Boddi / Getty

Jussie Smollett is a lucky man.

According to the Chicago Sun Times, prosecutors and Smollett’s legal team agreed to a deferred prosecution deal Tuesday. That means the “Empire” actor would not face prosecution and not be required to plead guilty to any charges.

Additional reports state charges against Smollett were dropped all together, his record will be expunged and the reason for the deal is actor’s work in the Chicago community.

Back on March 14th, Smollett on pleaded not guilty to felony charges he staged a hate-crime attack against himself. His next court appearance was supposed to be April 17th.

This is a developing story. 

Report: Deal Reached in Jussie Smollett Case, Charges Dropped was originally published on 92q.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Kehlani Gives Birth To Healthy Baby Girl [PHOTO]
 19 hours ago
03.26.19
#WatchYourself: The Internet Celebrates ‘Us’ With Chilling Dance…
 20 hours ago
03.26.19
Florida Teachers Can Volunteer To Carry Guns On…
 23 hours ago
03.26.19
Big Sean Shares His Personal Growth Journey &…
 1 day ago
03.25.19
lilD
#WordEyeHeard Weekend Wrap-Up: Is THIS Why Wendy Williams…
 1 day ago
03.25.19
Homeless 8-Year-Old Chess Champion Finds A Home
 2 days ago
03.25.19
Jay-Z’s ‘The Blueprint’ Album Inducted Into Library Of…
 2 days ago
03.25.19
Disrupt Harlem Code Squad Shows The Power Of…
 2 days ago
03.25.19
#BlackGirlMagic: 16-Year-Old Accepted Into 9 Law Schools
 3 days ago
03.25.19
Scholarship Created To Honor Legacy Of ER Doctor…
 3 days ago
03.25.19
Never Forget: Muhammad Ali Defended His Title Just…
 4 days ago
03.25.19
She’s Back! ‘Claws’ Cutie Karrueche Confirms Her Return…
 4 days ago
03.23.19
Condolences: Megan Thee Stallion’s Mother, Holly Thomas, Passes…
 4 days ago
03.25.19
This Website Will Pay You $1,000 To Binge…
 4 days ago
03.23.19
Drumma Boy: “R Kelly Jacked My Track And…
 4 days ago
03.23.19
Landing ‘Game Of Thrones’ & Flirting With Death:…
 5 days ago
03.22.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close