BlackGirlMagic: 4-Year-Old With 140 IQ Becomes Second Youngest UK Mensa Member

A youngster from the United Kingdom is the epitome of Black brilliance. According to the Daily Mail, 4-year-old Alannah George has made history as the second youngest member of Mensa; the world’s largest and oldest high IQ society.

Alannah’s parents Nadine and Edmund—who are from Buckinghamshire—says that their daughter has always had a love for learning. She started talking at just seven months old and by the time she was 3-years-old she was reading books that were advanced for her age. She taught herself how to read before starting school. Alannah also has a passion for math and often opts to watch a math-focused YouTube show called Endless Numbers over tuning into cartoons.

The youngster—who attends Windsor Castle’s St. George’s School—was given an intelligence assessment test earlier this year and earned an IQ score of 140 which led her to be accepted into the society. “It’s exciting and overwhelming. I want to make sure she achieves her potential and manages to perform to the best of her ability. She is so young but she lives and breathes academia. It was a scary realization when we got the results about how clever she is,” her mother told the news outlet. “I just want to make sure she reaches her full potential and is happy. That’s the main goal. I am in no way a pushy parent so we will support her with whatever she does.”

The youngest person to be accepted into Mensa was Elise Tan-Roberts who became a part of the society at the age of 2 in 2009.

