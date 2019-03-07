CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

We May Have Found The Real Thotiana

0 reads
Leave a comment

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

Wait a minute, is that the real reason the “Thotiana” song  was made. Press play and see a rare scene of Blueface and a girl who is caught up in the mix. Is this a joke or nah, decide for yourself. Mean while ‘ she appears to want everybody to “put some respect on her name”.

P-skillz (@Pskillzflow)

Blueface , News on the Net , Put Some Respect On My Name , Thotiana

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
31 Days, 31 Inspiring Women: Lena Waithe
 10 hours ago
03.06.19
Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Gets Charges Dropped Against Student…
 16 hours ago
03.06.19
Michael Jackson’s Daughter Is Standing By Her Father,…
 16 hours ago
03.06.19
Corey Feldman, Former Childhood Friend Of Michael Jackson,…
 1 day ago
03.05.19
Dreezy
Dreezy Talks Dating Jacquees and their Recent Romantic…
 1 day ago
03.05.19
‘Game Of Thrones’ Fans Freak Out After Watching…
 1 day ago
03.05.19
Happy Birthday, Teena Marie: The Life, Legacy And…
 1 day ago
03.05.19
31 Days, 31 Inspiring Women: Cardi B
 2 days ago
03.05.19
Big(ger) Ballin’: 5 Black Billionaires That Put Kylie…
 2 days ago
03.05.19
DaBaby On Signing His Deal To Interscope: “God…
 2 days ago
03.04.19
Democrats Backpedal On Calls For Virginia’s Governor To…
 2 days ago
03.04.19
Bust Or Breakthrough? Vans Shoe Challenge Has People…
 2 days ago
03.04.19
12 items
Wendy Williams Returned But Didn’t Address The Hot…
 2 days ago
03.04.19
‘90210’ And ‘Riverdale’ Actor Luke Perry Dies After…
 3 days ago
03.04.19
MODEL MONDAY: Muslim Model Leah Vernon Is Body…
 3 days ago
03.04.19
Diddy On Not Marrying Kim Porter: “I Played…
 3 days ago
03.04.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close