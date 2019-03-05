Kodak Black Just called Lil Wayne’s Daughter Bald headed

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

Lil Wayne Ain't The Best Fucking Rapper Alive … IAM 😁🇭🇹 — Kodak Black (@KodakBlack1k) December 19, 2016

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Here’s a prime example of their always being two sides to a story. However in this generation the internet some how develops another lense to view it from. Apparently Kodak was in a Miami club and on the mic fans heard something like “Where Lil Wayne x2 you should’ve died when you was a baby”. Reginae responded via Instagram quick quick that “these new rappers need to respect the goat ” (her father). Press play and see what Kodak Black had to say in regards to the situation. Mean while Toya wright Reginae’s mom drop a caption saying ” Boy F#ck you ” to the ZEZE rapper. Wayne hasn’t responded yet.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: