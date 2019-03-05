Kodak Black Just called Lil Wayne’s Daughter Bald headed

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).
You new lil rappers need to start giving props and respect to the Goat. My father don’t bother nobody . He won’t even react to what was said . This man be in his own world so leave him tf alone . You pick the night he didn’t go to LIV to say that . You bold . Lol . #ihatethesenewlilniggas #norespectatall Don’t tell me to stay out of it because that’s my father and you mfs don’t give him his credit and it’s a shame . This nigga whole album sound like my daddy old shit . Gtfoh .
Here’s a prime example of their always being two sides to a story. However in this generation the internet some how develops another lense to view it from. Apparently Kodak was in a Miami club and on the mic fans heard something like “Where Lil Wayne x2 you should’ve died when you was a baby”. Reginae responded via Instagram quick quick that “these new rappers need to respect the goat ” (her father). Press play and see what Kodak Black had to say in regards to the situation. Mean while Toya wright Reginae’s mom drop a caption saying ” Boy F#ck you ” to the ZEZE rapper. Wayne hasn’t responded yet.