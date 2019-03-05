CLOSE
Kodak Black Just called Lil Wayne’s Daughter Bald headed

Here’s a prime example of their always being two sides to a story. However in this generation the internet some how develops another lense to view it from. Apparently Kodak  was in a Miami club and on the mic fans heard something like “Where Lil Wayne x2 you should’ve died when you was a baby”. Reginae responded via Instagram quick quick that “these new rappers need to respect the goat ” (her father). Press play and see what Kodak Black had to say in regards to the situation. Mean while Toya wright Reginae’s mom drop a caption saying ” Boy F#ck you ” to the ZEZE rapper. Wayne hasn’t responded yet.

 

