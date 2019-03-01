Black History Month 2019
HomeBlack History Month 2019

Black History Month 2019 (Extended Bonus): Thomas Carter

1 reads
Leave a comment

Today for Black History Month (extended bonus) we are highlighting the actor/film director Thomas Carter.

Premiere of 'When The Game Stands Tall' - Arrivals

Source: Bridow/WENN.com / WENN

Birth Date: July 17, 1953

Hometown: Smithville, TX

Fun Facts:

  • Thomas Carter directed hit movies like Metro (Eddie Murphy), Save The Last Dance, and Coach Carter (Samuel L. Jackson), to name a few
  • Thomas Carter attended Texas State University and earned his Bachelor’s degree in theatre
  • Thomas Carter has received two Emmy Awards and a Peabody Award for his works
  • As an actor, Thomas Carter has appeared on popular Black TV shows like Good Times and What’s Happening!!
  • Thomas Carter is known for his tactics to include African American diversity in his films

We thank you for your contributions Thomas Carter.

Black History Month 2019: Thomas Carter (PHOTOS)
History Presents 'Night One' Of Events Series 'Roots'
4 photos

thomas carter

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Stream Solange’s ‘When I Get Home’ Album [NEW…
 7 hours ago
02.28.19
Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018
Please Me Video Date
 7 hours ago
02.28.19
Jay Z, Diddy - NBA All-Star Game 2015
Pictures From The Gold Party
 8 hours ago
02.28.19
Drake and Jas Prince
Four Year Anniversary Of “If You’re Reading This…
 8 hours ago
02.28.19
DreamDoll
Happy Birthday DreamDoll
 8 hours ago
02.28.19
This photograph taken from the US Capito
SZA’s Tumble Down The Stairs
 9 hours ago
02.28.19
23079148
Lil Skies Album
 9 hours ago
02.28.19
2 Chainz
2 Chainz Tracklist
 9 hours ago
02.28.19
Solange
Solange’s Album Tracklist?
 12 hours ago
02.28.19
BlocBoy JB LIVE At #979CarShow 2018 (PHOTOS)
BlocBoy JB: “Juice”
 13 hours ago
02.28.19
Diamond Stone
Mysonne Gucci Song
 13 hours ago
02.28.19
Rihanna's 3rd Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street - Inside
Kendrick Has Beats
 13 hours ago
02.28.19
Super Bowl XXVIII - Dallas Cowboys v Buffalo Bills
Jason Witten Is Back
 13 hours ago
02.28.19
Is Madea Really A Man? Tyler Perry Weighs…
 14 hours ago
02.28.19
35th Annual Grammy Awards - Press Room
Taj Jackson Speaks On His Uncle
 14 hours ago
02.28.19
Remy Ma
Golden Child on The Real Talk Show
 14 hours ago
02.28.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close