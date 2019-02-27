Black History Month 2019: Ava DuVernay

0 reads Leave a comment
Today for Black History Month, we are highlighting director Ava DuVernay.
Birth Date: August 24, 1972
Hometown: Lynwood, California
Fun Facts:
- Ava DuVernay is known for directing the movies “A Wrinkle In Time” and “Selma”
- Ava DuVernay interned for CBS News
- Ava Duvernay directed the Netflix Original “13th,” which sparked the conversation about the 13th amendment, racism still existing, mass incarceration, and the struggles of African Americans
- Ava DuVernay was nominated for an Academy Award and a Golden Globe Award
- Ava DuVernay is the first African American woman to receive a movie budget of over $100 million
We thank you for your contributions Ava DuVernay.
