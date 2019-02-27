Radio One Exclusives
Black History Month 2019: Ava DuVernay

Today for Black History Month, we are highlighting director Ava DuVernay.

Ava DuVernay

Source: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic / Getty

Birth Date: August 24, 1972

Hometown: Lynwood, California

Fun Facts:

  • Ava DuVernay is known for directing the movies “A Wrinkle In Time” and “Selma”
  • Ava DuVernay interned for CBS News
  • Ava Duvernay directed the Netflix Original “13th,” which sparked the conversation about the 13th amendment, racism still existing, mass incarceration, and the struggles of African Americans
  • Ava DuVernay was nominated for an Academy Award and a Golden Globe Award
  • Ava DuVernay is the first African American woman to receive a movie budget of over $100 million

We thank you for your contributions Ava DuVernay.

Black History Month 2019: Ava DuVernay was originally published on hot1041stl.com

photos
