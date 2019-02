Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

The consensus of Ja Rule’s halftime performance is underwhelming. Except that’s not what Ja Rule made it appear like.

This made people bring out what really happened and well…

Giannis came out early to get up shots during Ja Rule’s halftime show 😂 (via @julian_andrews)pic.twitter.com/cL7zKKmWym — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) February 24, 2019

When the Timberwolves decided to poke fun at him he responded by placing a curse on them.

You just jinx yourself talking to the GOD this way… your CURSED NOW!!! You won’t win a championship for the next 30 years… AND KAT IS LEAVING!!! Apologize and I’ll lift the CURSE!!! 😘 kiss of death… https://t.co/RzUn4vKx2Y — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) February 24, 2019

