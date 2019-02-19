CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Cardi B is Disappointed At Jussie Smullett

12 reads
Leave a comment

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

Kulture mom has went live voicing her opinion about the Empire star Jussie Smullett who has recently been accused of staging a false attack in Chicago. Press play to learn the only way she’ll take back her comments. Plus listen for what two hit videos she shot in the same day after the Grammy’s. If you forgot about her new show on Netflix tune in for the progress status.

P-skillz (@PskillzFlow)

Krewe Of Orleans 2019 (PHOTOS)
Krewe Of Orleans 2019
4 photos

cardi b , grammys , Jussie Smullet , New Show Status , offset , Thotianna

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Watch Meek Mill, J. Cole And Anthony Hamilton…
 16 hours ago
02.18.19
Black-Owned Biscuit Brand Lands Distribution Deals With Walmart,…
 1 day ago
02.17.19
New Voices Fund Teams Up With MVMT50 To…
 1 day ago
02.17.19
Granddaughter Of Black Entrepreneur Henry G. Parks Jr.…
 1 day ago
02.17.19
Kehlani
Kehlani’s Daughter Cameos Music Video
 2 days ago
02.17.19
Trending BlocBoy JB LIVE At #979CarShow 2018 (PHOTOS)
Trending
BlocBoy JB Wanted
 2 days ago
02.16.19
Travis Scott After Party
Quavo ASW Celeb Game
 2 days ago
02.16.19
97.9 the beat dub car show 2017
Cardi B and Blue Face: Thotiana Remix
 2 days ago
02.16.19
Supporters of the 'Jena 6' congregate around Jena High Schoo
97.9 At Uplift Peak Preparatory’s Pep Rally
 2 days ago
02.16.19
2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Paris - Show
The Weeknd Copped Braids
 2 days ago
02.16.19
Lyft Offers Free Rides To Black-Owned Businesses, Cultural…
 2 days ago
02.16.19
O.D. Excellence: These Teachers Have Officially Won Black…
 2 days ago
02.16.19
North Carolina A&T State University Track Star Breaks…
 3 days ago
02.16.19
National Trust For Historic Preservation Launches #TellTheFullHistory Campaign…
 3 days ago
02.16.19
9 photos
9 Interesting Facts We Bet You Didn’t Know…
 3 days ago
02.15.19
Report: Kaepernick, NFL Resolve Collusion Case
 4 days ago
02.15.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close