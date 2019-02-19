Cardi B is Disappointed At Jussie Smullett

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

Kulture mom has went live voicing her opinion about the Empire star Jussie Smullett who has recently been accused of staging a false attack in Chicago. Press play to learn the only way she’ll take back her comments. Plus listen for what two hit videos she shot in the same day after the Grammy’s. If you forgot about her new show on Netflix tune in for the progress status.

P-skillz (@PskillzFlow)