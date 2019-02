Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Quavo played well in the celebrity basketball game, scoring 27 points for his team.

He was a real team player and even handed his MVP shirt to Famous Los after the game.

2018 MVP 🔄 2019 MVP .@QuavoStuntin gave @famouslos32 his MVP shirt after the game. pic.twitter.com/x2IoPkFJFw — ESPN (@espn) February 16, 2019

On top of all that he rocked the custom KD11.

Fair to say it was successful.

