Gucci Mane Just Won Best Gift For Valentine 2019

Gucci Mane has brought the winter breeze to his wife @Keyshiakaoir jewelry collection. How bout 35 carats plus of love courtesy of the Eskimo records Ceo himself. Press play to see how the legend treated his Valentine out for the holidays. “Check out the drip off from the tip off via court side”. Did Gucci possibly win best gift of the day or nah ?

P-skillz (@PskillzFlow)