Dj Khaled Drops A Spoiler Alert

They said I couldn’t get @iamcardib my album so we made sure we did a anthem together and made sure we filmed a epic music movie 🎥 🍿. Thank you @iamcardib @brooklyn.johnny @qcmceo_p @offsetyrn appreciate all the luv . OH YEAH ONE MORE TING BY ANY CHANCE DID I TELL YOU IM WORKING ON MY ALBUM ! FATHER OF ASAHD ALBUM 2019 ! @wethebestmusic PLEASE KEEP THIS TOP SECERT! PLEASE !
