J. Cole was feeling some type of way earlier this afternoon that compelled him to move his Twitter fingers. He wanted to share his thoughts on what a Grammy meant to him and also the pride he felt for last nights hip-hop winners.

i don’t never wanna be propped up by tearing somebody else down. Seeing Cardi b win a Grammy make me feel like I won. Same with jay rock and Anderson. I feel for Travis cuz he really deserved that acknowledgement as well, but his moment is way bigger than the awards could say — J. Cole (@JColeNC) February 11, 2019

I went through a lot of heart break the first half of my career, maybe even longer, cuz deep down I needed that validation that I thought the awards could bring. But it’s a quote I’m about to google that’s the realist shit and sums up how I feel today. 4 anybody that need 2 hear — J. Cole (@JColeNC) February 11, 2019

Seeing Thug get a Grammy incredible. Future too. been deserved. March madness was bigger than the Grammy’s. And congrats Ella mai 👑. 6lack really deserved too, but don’t sweat it my brother. No award show could ever get it all the way right. Especially one that ain’t run by us — J. Cole (@JColeNC) February 11, 2019

