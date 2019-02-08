11 Honoré showed up to their first official New York Fashion Week serving beauty and diversity on and off the runway. The newcomer relied on a variety of ages, body types, hair textures and skin tones to make send a cohesive message about the power of glamour reminding everyone that inclusion is always beautiful. Check out our favorite looks from the retailer’s show below.

Here Are Our Favorite Plus Size Looks On And Off The 11 Honorè Runway was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

