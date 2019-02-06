CLOSE
Being Mary Jane Returns in April! [VIDEO]

The announcement of the return of Being Mary Jane shocked many fans when the commercial aired during the premiere of BET’s new series, American Soulon Tuesday night.

Many fans were under the impression that they would not be seeing the TV show again because it’s been awhile since we’ve heard any talk of the series. Well, it looks like BET kept their promise with a 2 hour movie airing in April! And yes, the news is bittersweet because this will be the series finale, but I’m sure it will go out with a bang!

Meanwhile, I’m picking up my jaw from the floor because I was so shocked and excited after seeing the commercial.  I’m the ultimate Being Mary Jane fan! Thank you BET and Gabrielle Union! #YouMyGirlDaniD

 

Being Mary Jane Returns in April! [VIDEO] was originally published on hot963.com

