Issa Good Kid: All The Times 21 Savage Made Us Love Him

It’s been a pretty tough and confusing weekend for 21 Savage and anyone that’s a fan of his music. Over the weekend, the rapper was taken into custody for possible removal from the U.S. TMZ reported,

“21 Savage was picked up by ICE early Sunday morning. He apparently entered the U.S. legally in 2005 but his visa expired and he reportedly is here illegally. He reportedly is being held for removal proceedings … this for being in the country illegally and for being a felon. He was convicted of drug charges in 2014.”

Lots of folks have pointed out that the timing of 21’s arrest is an eyebrow raiser. Not only that, but isn’t ICE’s job capture immigrants who are involved in illegal activity? We all know that Savage, whose real name is Shayaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, has a past — but he’s pretty much been on a strait and narrow for several years and doing so much for the African-American community.

There’s so much more to the young star than tattoos, guns and an expired visa. Hit the flip for all the times 21 Savage made us love him.

