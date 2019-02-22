Black History Month 2019
Black History Month 2019: Prince

Today for Black History Month 2019, we are highlighting the iconic singer–Prince.

42nd NAACP Image Awards - Show

Source: Michael Caulfield / Getty

Birth Date: June 7, 1958

Hometown: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Fun Facts: 

  • Prince has sold over 100 million records globally throughout his career and has earned 8 Grammy Awards
  • Prince was also known for his musical ability to play multiple instruments
  • Prince’s band was known as the Revolution
  • Prince was also an actor and starred in the hit movie Purple Rain
  • Prince was bold enough to change his name into a symbol
  • Prince was a philanthropist, who did not publish his good deeds within the media

We thank you for your contributions Prince.

Black History Month 2019: Prince (PHOTOS)
Prince Live On Stage
prince

