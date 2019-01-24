Jay Z & Meek Mill Are Doing It For The Culture

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

“This is a big deal”, according to the Ceo Van Jones of a new organization for criminal justice equality. Reform is the purpose and the motivation is evidently proof that with the right brands involved, results can and will improve our low poverty areas in America. Jay Z & Meek are only a few men of the team shedding light to the criminal justice system. About 50 million dollars have been raised in proceeds so far. Press play for more of a inside scoop.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: