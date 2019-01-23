Local DFW News
Veda Loca In The Morning: Did Cardi B Work Harder Than Jay-Z? [VIDEO]

JKruz and Jazzi Black discuss Cardi B and try to find some common ground on exactly how hard she worked for her success. Kruz admits that she indeed worked hard, but not as hard as someone like Jay-Z.

What are your thoughts DFW?

Video shot by Shun Atkins.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

White Conservative Writer Slut-Shames Cardi B, Black Twitter Dog Walks Her
