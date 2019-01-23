Veda Loca In The Morning: Madonna [VIDEO]

Local DFW News
| 01.23.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

The crew from Veda Loca in the Morning recently had a discussion about the icon Madonna and her new look. What are your thoughts on it DFW? Yah or nay?

Video shot by Shun Atkins (@ovidmedia).

SEE ALSO: Veda Loca In The Morning: Dinah Jane Interview [EXCLUSIVE]

SEE ALSO: Veda Loca In The Morning: Kevin Hart Interview [EXCLUSIVE]

SEE ALSO: Veda Loca In The Morning: Lil Baby Talks Working With Drake Interview [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

MLK Day Parade 2019 (Photos + Videos)
MLK Day 2019
19 photos

The Latest:

veda loca in the morning

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Gabriel Makes A Critical Mistake
 8 hours ago
01.25.19
Legacy: A Reflection On Voguing, From Ball Culture…
 17 hours ago
01.24.19
#BigMamaTalk: Akbar V Drops New “Choices” Visual
 18 hours ago
01.24.19
Teedra Moses or Amy Winehouse: Which Singer Had…
 18 hours ago
01.24.19
Teairra Mari’s Revenge Porn Lawsuit Thrown Out After…
 19 hours ago
01.24.19
‘LHHMIAS2’ Recap: Shay Pops Off On Jojo For…
 1 day ago
01.24.19
Blocboy JB Sues Epic Games, ‘Fortnite’ For Stealing…
 1 day ago
01.23.19
J. Cole Sets 2019 Off With New Song…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
J. Cole Drops New Track, “Middle Child” [NEW…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
‘Widows’ Is Out On Digital Release Today &…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
Girls Need Love, Too: 4 Interesting Facts About…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
15 Things That Happened 20 Years Ago And…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
Chris Brown Planning To Sue Woman Who Accused…
 2 days ago
01.22.19
Woman Speaks Out After Alleged Sexual Assault Inside…
 3 days ago
01.22.19
Chris Brown Released From Custody In Paris, Blasts…
 3 days ago
01.22.19
True Story: Man Repeatedly Injects Himself With His…
 3 days ago
01.22.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close