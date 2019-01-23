The Insanity Plea Worked: Texas Man Who Killed Church Member Found Not Guilty [VIDEO]

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

Family members that were affected by the acts of Marco Moreno, will have to live with the fact that our court system found him not guilty by reason of insanity (on Tuesday, Jan 22).

Basically, he’s not going to jail.

Marco stabbed one church member to death and wounded others in Corpus Christi, Texas back in 2018. He was originally charged with murder, but that charge got thrown out after a medical evaluation.

