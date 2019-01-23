Local DFW News
The Insanity Plea Worked: Texas Man Who Killed Church Member Found Not Guilty [VIDEO]

Courtroom

Family members that were affected by the acts of Marco Moreno, will have to live with the fact that our court system found him not guilty by reason of insanity (on Tuesday, Jan 22).

Basically, he’s not going to jail.

Marco stabbed one church member to death and wounded others in Corpus Christi, Texas back in 2018. He was originally charged with murder, but that charge got thrown out after a medical evaluation.

For more info, see video below (content may take a few moments to load on certain devices or you may have to refresh page to view).

