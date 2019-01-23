MLK Day Parade 2019 Recap [VIDEO]

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

Thank you DFW for making the annual MLK Day Parade another huge success, as we honored the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Thousands of people showed up and got a chance to party with their favorite radio station. If you were lucky enough to get your hands on one of the rare CW33/Veda Loca in the Morning “$500 bills,” then hold on to it (even if you didn’t win the contest – keep it just for the simple fact they look so cool).

A super big thank you goes out to our sponsors for making this high energy experience possible: Jim Adler & Associates, CW33, North Texas Fibroids, and Ben Abbott & Associates.

We look forward to your support again next year.

Video credit: Shun Atkins (@ovidmedia)

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

