97.9 The Beat TV Events
Home97.9 The Beat TV Events

MLK Day Parade 2019 Recap [VIDEO]

51 reads
Leave a comment

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Thank you DFW for making the annual MLK Day Parade another huge success, as we honored the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Thousands of people showed up and got a chance to party with their favorite radio station. If you were lucky enough to get your hands on one of the rare CW33/Veda Loca in the Morning “$500 bills,” then hold on to it (even if you didn’t win the contest – keep it just for the simple fact they look so cool).

A super big thank you goes out to our sponsors for making this high energy experience possible: Jim Adler & Associates, CW33, North Texas Fibroids, and Ben Abbott & Associates.

We look forward to your support again next year.

Video credit: Shun Atkins (@ovidmedia)

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

MLK Day Parade 2019 (Photos + Videos)
MLK Day 2019
19 photos

The Latest:

MLK

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Gabriel Makes A Critical Mistake
 8 hours ago
01.25.19
Legacy: A Reflection On Voguing, From Ball Culture…
 17 hours ago
01.24.19
#BigMamaTalk: Akbar V Drops New “Choices” Visual
 18 hours ago
01.24.19
Teedra Moses or Amy Winehouse: Which Singer Had…
 18 hours ago
01.24.19
Teairra Mari’s Revenge Porn Lawsuit Thrown Out After…
 19 hours ago
01.24.19
‘LHHMIAS2’ Recap: Shay Pops Off On Jojo For…
 1 day ago
01.24.19
Blocboy JB Sues Epic Games, ‘Fortnite’ For Stealing…
 1 day ago
01.23.19
J. Cole Sets 2019 Off With New Song…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
J. Cole Drops New Track, “Middle Child” [NEW…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
‘Widows’ Is Out On Digital Release Today &…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
Girls Need Love, Too: 4 Interesting Facts About…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
15 Things That Happened 20 Years Ago And…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
Chris Brown Planning To Sue Woman Who Accused…
 2 days ago
01.22.19
Woman Speaks Out After Alleged Sexual Assault Inside…
 3 days ago
01.22.19
Chris Brown Released From Custody In Paris, Blasts…
 3 days ago
01.22.19
True Story: Man Repeatedly Injects Himself With His…
 3 days ago
01.22.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close