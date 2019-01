Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Soulja Boy wants credit for Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings”. The single was released on January 18 and since then has been under scrutiny.

People are speculating as well as Soulja Boy that the song sounds a lot like his, “Pretty Boy Swag”.

He’s not the only one claiming that she stole their flow. Princess Nokia said the song mirrors that of her single, “Mine”.

