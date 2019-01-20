CLOSE
Adrien Broner Still Believes He Beat Manny Pacquiao [VIDEO]

Manny Pacquiao v Adrien Broner

Source: Christian Petersen / Getty

We asked last week who would win the fight between Manny Pacquaio and Adrien Broner with plenty of people siding with Pac-Man, even at 40.

Last night was fight night and true to some predictors, Manny convincingly beat Broner to retain his welterweight title belts. But don’t tell that to AB because HE believes he won the fight — despite not landing more than eight punches in ANY round and only landing 50 punches TOTAL.

“I did this for the whole hood,” Broner said to Jim Gray. “What they tryna’ do is, they tryna’ get that money again with Pacquaio and Floyd but that’s cool. I’m still that n***a!”

Sometimes you gotta have the ridiculous kind of confidence Broner has in everyday situations. Cause I don’t see how you can say you landed the cleaner punches … when there’s evidence of this:

And this:

And people clowning you from Twitter accounts that don’t even usually clown people.

Maybe next time AB, maybe next time.

Adrien Broner Still Believes He Beat Manny Pacquiao [VIDEO] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

