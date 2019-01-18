CLOSE
On-Air Talent
HomeOn-Air Talent

Soulja Boy Is Still Breaking The Internet As We Sleep

124 reads
Leave a comment

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

Soulja Boy uncut and raw, courtesy of the “Everyday Struggle ” show. Chief Keef , Famous Dex Lil B all got reintroduce to the game via Big Draco” aka Soulja. “I’m not holding my breath no more”- Souljah Boy. Tyga isn’t safe from getting his name mentioned during this interview either. Meek Mill chimes in his opinion via tweet. Press play and see what happen during his jail sentence.

Akademiks , EveryDay Struggle , famous dex , meek mill , Migos , News on the Net , Rich Da Kid , Soulja Boy

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
2017 NBA Finals - Game Five
Warriors Skip White House Visit, Meet with Pres.…
 4 mins ago
01.25.19
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Gabriel Makes A Critical Mistake
 10 hours ago
01.25.19
Legacy: A Reflection On Voguing, From Ball Culture…
 18 hours ago
01.24.19
#BigMamaTalk: Akbar V Drops New “Choices” Visual
 19 hours ago
01.24.19
Teedra Moses or Amy Winehouse: Which Singer Had…
 20 hours ago
01.24.19
Teairra Mari’s Revenge Porn Lawsuit Thrown Out After…
 21 hours ago
01.24.19
‘LHHMIAS2’ Recap: Shay Pops Off On Jojo For…
 1 day ago
01.24.19
Blocboy JB Sues Epic Games, ‘Fortnite’ For Stealing…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
J. Cole Sets 2019 Off With New Song…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
J. Cole Drops New Track, “Middle Child” [NEW…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
‘Widows’ Is Out On Digital Release Today &…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
Girls Need Love, Too: 4 Interesting Facts About…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
15 Things That Happened 20 Years Ago And…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
Chris Brown Planning To Sue Woman Who Accused…
 3 days ago
01.22.19
Woman Speaks Out After Alleged Sexual Assault Inside…
 3 days ago
01.22.19
Chris Brown Released From Custody In Paris, Blasts…
 3 days ago
01.22.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close