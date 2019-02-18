Black History Month 2019: Whitney Houston

0 reads Leave a comment
Today for Black History Month 2019, we are highlighting the iconic singer–Whitney Houston.
Birth Date: August 9, 1963
Hometown: Newark, New Jersey
Fun Facts:
- Whitney Houston signed to Arista Records when she was just 19
- Whitney Houston is one of the highest selling female artists of all time
- Whitney Houston was also an actor, and appeared in several movies such as The Bodyguard and The Preacher’s Wife
- Whitney Houston sang the national anthem in 1991 at Super Bowl XXV
- Whitney Houston had one child, named Bobbi Kristina, with former New Edition singer Bobby Brown
We thank you for your contributions Whitney Houston.
