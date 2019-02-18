Black History Month 2019
Black History Month 2019: Whitney Houston

Today for Black History Month 2019, we are highlighting the iconic singer–Whitney Houston.

Whitney Houston One Wish

Source: Sony Press / Sony Music

Birth Date: August 9, 1963

Hometown: Newark, New Jersey

Fun Facts: 

  • Whitney Houston signed to Arista Records when she was just 19
  • Whitney Houston is one of the highest selling female artists of all time
  • Whitney Houston was also an actor, and appeared in several movies such as The Bodyguard and The Preacher’s Wife
  • Whitney Houston sang the national anthem in 1991 at Super Bowl XXV
  • Whitney Houston had one child, named Bobbi Kristina, with former New Edition singer Bobby Brown

We thank you for your contributions Whitney Houston.

WHITNEY HOUSTON IN CONCERT IN BERCY
