Former Texas Rangers Pitcher Arrested, Charged With Child Sex Crime [VIDEO]

Former Texas Rangers pitcher, John Wetteland, was recently arrested and charged with sexual abusing a child. He posted bail the same day. The vile acts reportedly took place between 2004-2006 multiple times with a boy who was a minor.
This is an ongoing investigation.
For more info, see video below (content may take a few moments to load on certain devices or you may have to refresh page to view).
Source: CBS11 News
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
