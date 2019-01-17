Former Texas Rangers Pitcher Arrested, Charged With Child Sex Crime [VIDEO]

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

Former Texas Rangers pitcher, John Wetteland, was recently arrested and charged with sexual abusing a child. He posted bail the same day. The vile acts reportedly took place between 2004-2006 multiple times with a boy who was a minor.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Texas Rangers Hall of Fame pitcher John Wetteland arrested, charged with child sex abuse: https://t.co/OyP1ue8irT pic.twitter.com/wc5dEQCvvo — CBSDFW (@CBSDFW) January 15, 2019

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

