Black History Month 2019: Berry Gordy

Today for Black History Month 2019, we are highlighting the music business entrepreneur behind Motown–Berry Gordy.
Birth Date: November 28, 1929
Hometown: Detroit, Michigan
Fun Facts:
- Berry Gordy founded the epic label Motown, which helped develop artists like the Jackson 5, Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder and other great acts
- Berry Gordy has 8 kids
- Berry Gordy’s son and grandson make up the EDM/hip hop group LMFAO, best known for their hit single “Party Rock Anthem”
- Berry Gordy’s success helped him to get inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
- “To Be Loved” is an autobiography by Berry Gordy, that goes into detail about his life and legacy in the music business
We thank you for your contributions Berry Gordy.
