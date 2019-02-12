Black History Month 2019
Black History Month 2019: Berry Gordy

Today for Black History Month 2019, we are highlighting the music business entrepreneur behind Motown–Berry Gordy.

Birth Date: November 28, 1929

Hometown: Detroit, Michigan

Fun Facts: 

  • Berry Gordy founded the epic label Motown, which helped develop artists like the Jackson 5, Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder and other great acts
  • Berry Gordy has 8 kids
  • Berry Gordy’s son and grandson make up the EDM/hip hop group LMFAO, best known for their hit single “Party Rock Anthem”
  • Berry Gordy’s success helped him to get inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
  • “To Be Loved” is an autobiography by Berry Gordy, that goes into detail about his life and legacy in the music business

We thank you for your contributions Berry Gordy.

Black History Month 2019: Berry Gordy (PHOTOS)
American Music Awards 2017 Press Room
