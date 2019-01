Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

It has been a few months since we’ve seen or heard from the “Drip King ” via Los Angeles. Young Thug took to his Instagram live to check in with fans and even chops it up with Gunna. What kind of foreign socks are those, no what about the new music ? Just press play and catch up on what you’ve be missing since Thugga has been clear of the laws.

