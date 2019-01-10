The Reviews Are In For Soulja Boy’s Gaming Console… [ARTICLE]

When Soulja Boy announced the release of his portable gaming console “SouljaGame” in early December, it was met with puzzled reactions. The console looked like a hybrid of a X-Box controller and Nintendo Switch with 3,000 built-in games which were emulated from other popular consoles (SOULJAGAME/PS/NEOGEO/PC/SEGA/GBA/NES to name a few). For $199.99 diehard Soulja Boy fans could cop the console and according to the rapper turned entrepreneur, SouljaGame made $250,000 from the poorly made console knockoffs in less than 24 hours.

Less than a month after it’s release, the pricey emulator is no longer available on the SouljaWatch website, where you can purchase other Soulja devices like Souljaheadphones, a SouljiaPad or SouljaWatch. Initially Rolling Stone reported the pending rollout of the console with Soulja Boy confident in the legalities of his system, “Honestly, I feel that everything is 100% legit and there will be no reason for any legal ramifications or anything like that,” Soulja said. “Honestly, I don’t have any worries at all, any concerns, because everything we’re doing is legit. It’s been researched. Everything has been basically confirmed that it’s a green light and we’re good. It’s partly the people from the outside looking in, that aren’t understanding the type of deals that were made behind the scenes that are worried.” I’m all for rappers utilizing their fanbase to transition to other industries they’re passionate in but there’s no shortcut to success. If Soulja Boy (or Soulja Man?) took the time to create a system the right way or even started small with a game on the App Store, we could’ve witnessed the birth of a Hip Hop gaming empire. Instead we’re left with these reviews:

I wish Soulja Boy luck on his next venture and hope some of his buyers are enjoying the products they spent their money on.

Article By: Marcel “The Messenger” Jeremiah

