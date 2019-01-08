History Lesson: Before Yella Beezy Was Famous [VIDEO]

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).
Check out this video of some of the events and a decade plus of hard work, that led up to Dallas rapper Yella Beezy‘s “overnight” fame.
- Government name: Deandre Conway
- Rap Name: Yella Beezy
- Date of Birth: October 21, 1991
- Hometown: Dallas, TX
- Neighborhood: Oak Cliff
- Discography: Lil Yella Mane Vol. 1, Country Rap Tunes, Lite Work, Broke Nights, Rich Days, Lite Work Vol. 2, and Ain’t No Goin’ Bacc
- Record Label: Profit Music Group / Hitco Entertainment
- Influences: Cash Money Records, UGK, Boosie Badazz, Kevin Gates
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
