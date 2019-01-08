Local DFW News
History Lesson: Before Yella Beezy Was Famous [VIDEO]

Check out this video of some of the events and a decade plus of hard work, that led up to Dallas rapper Yella Beezy‘s “overnight” fame.

  • Government name: Deandre Conway
  • Rap Name: Yella Beezy
  • Date of Birth: October 21, 1991
  • Hometown: Dallas, TX
  • Neighborhood: Oak Cliff
  • Discography: Lil Yella Mane Vol. 1, Country Rap Tunes, Lite Work, Broke Nights, Rich Days, Lite Work Vol. 2, and Ain’t No Goin’ Bacc
  • Record Label: Profit Music Group / Hitco Entertainment
  • Influences: Cash Money Records, UGK, Boosie Badazz, Kevin Gates

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

