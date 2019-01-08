History Lesson: Before Yella Beezy Was Famous [VIDEO]

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Check out this video of some of the events and a decade plus of hard work, that led up to Dallas rapper Yella Beezy‘s “overnight” fame.

Government name: Deandre Conway

Deandre Conway Rap Name: Yella Beezy

Yella Beezy Date of Birth: October 21, 1991

October 21, 1991 Hometown: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX Neighborhood: Oak Cliff

Oak Cliff Discography: Lil Yella Mane Vol. 1, Country Rap Tunes, Lite Work, Broke Nights, Rich Days, Lite Work Vol. 2, and Ain’t No Goin’ Bacc

Lil Yella Mane Vol. 1, Country Rap Tunes, Lite Work, Broke Nights, Rich Days, Lite Work Vol. 2, and Ain’t No Goin’ Bacc Record Label: Profit Music Group / Hitco Entertainment

Profit Music Group / Hitco Entertainment Influences: Cash Money Records, UGK, Boosie Badazz, Kevin Gates

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.