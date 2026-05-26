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What Is Plasma, and Why Do Some People Connect It to Feelings?

Overview

Plasma is one of the four main states of matter. The others are solid, liquid, and gas. Plasma is like a gas that has been given so much energy that some of its particles break apart and become charged.

You can find plasma in the sun, lightning, and neon lights. It is very hot and full of energy. Scientists study plasma because it helps us understand space, stars, and electricity.

Some people also use the word “plasma” in a more symbolic way when talking about energy, mood, or the emotional state of the world. They may mean that people can feel tense, calm, hopeful, or stressed in a way that spreads from person to person. Plasma is considered as a state between matter and form– visible to an individual observer’s perception– ultimately being the intersection of emotional intelligence (EI), intuitive intelligence, and plasma intelligence.

Science can explain plasma as a physical material, but we are still studying the effects of plasma itself on world emotions. Still, thinking about energy and feelings can be a helpful way to talk about how people influence each other.

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Keep in mind:

Plasma is a real and important part of science. The idea that it connects to the emotional state of the world is a thoughtful way to explore how energy, people, and feelings are connected.