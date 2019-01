Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Krayzie Bone is still at with the Migos and 21 Savage flow flex. Press play and check out the O.G. show off his flowing skills. All while keeping the momentum in motion at the top of 2019 . Bone Thugs are still rocking shows, and engaging with fans. The Migos haven’t responded back just yet.

