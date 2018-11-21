1 reads Leave a comment
Andre Beltre has retired at the age of 39, after 21 MLB seasons. He is the first player from the Dominican Republic to have 3,000 hits. Beltre had 477 home runs, was a .286 hitter with 1,707 RBI in 2,933 career games.
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The Latest:
- Cancer Misdiagnosis Is Real: Texas Woman Pays Over $8,000 For Nothing [VIDEO]
- Kruz Newz: Scooters Are Now Available in Plano
- Kruz Newz: Andre Beltre aka El Capitan is Retiring After 21 MLB Seasons
- [Video] Drake Sends Allegedly Sends Goons To Pusha T Concert In Toronto
- Fans Attempt To Jump Pusha T At Toronto Concert, Get The Fade From Security Instead [VIDEO]
- Juicy J Just Informed Us On A Few Hip Hop Heroes (Parental Advisory)
- Kevin Hart Goes For Father Of The Year
- New Music: Lou Charle$ – “Love On Drugs” [VIDEO]
- Watch Live: Mike Espy Debates Cindy ‘Public Hanging’ Hyde-Smith As Runoff Election Turns Racial
- ‘LHHNY’ Super Trailer Reveals Juelz Santana’s Battle With Substance Abuse
comments – add yours