Live and Loca News
Kruz Newz: Andre Beltre aka El Capitan is Retiring After 21 MLB Seasons

Andre Beltre has retired at the age of 39, after 21 MLB seasons. He is the first player from the Dominican Republic to have 3,000 hits.  Beltre had 477 home runs, was a .286 hitter with 1,707 RBI in 2,933 career games.

andre beltre , Baseball , DOMINICAN REPUBLIC , retires , Texas Rangers

